OMV, Ionity present regionʼs fastest e-charger at Bábolna

Bence Gaál

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has equipped its Bábolna gas station on the M1 motorway with the first HPC (high power charging) system in the entire East European region, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The e-charging station by Ionity GmbH, a firm created by German automotive manufacturers, entered a test period at the end of May. The e-chargers join Ionityʼs European network, which the company expects to expand to 400 main stations by the end of 2020.

The Munich-based company has brought cutting-edge technology to Hungary, as the four chargers at the OMV station are able to perform at 350 kW, individually. In comparison, most regular and "super" chargers in Hungary are only able to perform at 22-75 kW. As per European standards, they are equipped by CCS2 connectors.

The performance is higher than todayʼs demands, as even the Audi e-Tron, with an uptake of 150 kW, is well below the maximum capacity of the new HPC chargers. The recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQC takes up a maximum of 110 kW, while the BMW i3, one of the most popular EVs in Hungary, is only able to receive 50 kW. Plans of automotive manufacturers are for models that can fully utilize the 350 kW capacity to only appear in the coming years.

This does not mean that the owners of current EVs will not benefit from Ionityʼs chargers, however, the press release notes. Even drained batteries may return to 80% power in 30-40 minutes with the help of the chargers at the Bábolna OMV station.

"In Austria we have already managed to create an excellent cooperation between Ionity and OMV, hence we are glad to announce the launch of the new Hungarian unit," says Michael Hajesch, CEO of Ionity. "We are eagerly awaiting the feedback of Hungarian users regarding the freshly installed lightning chargers."

"We would like people to think of OMV as a real service center, where we cover all segments of products and services which those on the road need," says Tibor Balogh, CEO of OMV Hungária. "By cooperating with Ionity, which uses cutting-edge technology, we took another significant step in this direction. Thanks to the development, vehicles using almost any drive system may be charged in a short time at Bábolna, which means a valuable ability on the domestic motorway network."

Using the chargers costs the Hungarian forint equivalent of eight euros. The price is independent of the time spent charging and the amount of electricity the car takes up. The system also handles invoicing, as the client receives their bill via e-mail. Clients may also use RFID (radio-frequency identification) plastics from providers that have a contract with Ionity, while credit card payment through Ionityʼs smartphone app or website is also possible.