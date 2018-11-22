Nutricia wins Aon ‘Best Workplace’ award

Bence Gaál

On the 18th occasion of the presentation of the Aon "Best Workplace" awards, which recognize companies based on the largest employee survey in Hungary, Nutricia, a maker of medical nutrition products, won in its category of workplaces with 50-250 employees, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Nutriciaʼs team celebrating the award



The firm owes the performance to its employee support program, the press release notes. Nutricia is aiming to retain its current employees, which is of paramount importance in the current job market, as labor shortages pose significant challenges to employers, who struggle not only to win but to retain the loyalty of colleagues.

The survey by Aon Hungary investigated four main areas: employee commitment, an attractive and credible employer brand, credible leadership, and performance-centered culture. In recent years, Nutricia has been performing not only over the national average, but above the average of "Best Workplace" recipients. Some 93% of employees gave a positive opinion about the employer brand.

Nutricia has initiated several programs to earn the loyalty and satisfaction of its employees, notes the press release. The company says that the integration and reintegration of employees into the operations of the company is especially important. Nutriciaʼs "onboarding" program is open not only for new entrants, but also for those who return after a break (such as maternity leave), facilitating integration into the operation, with the help of training and the "Buddy" system, entailing the help of a senior colleague.

The company says that family values represent an integral part of the company culture, as it aims to help families and develop an atmosphere where employees can coordinate work with their private lives. As a form of commitment towards its employees, the firm created its "Stand by Families" program.

"The Aon Best Workplace award is valuable for us as it reflects the opinion of the companyʼs employees," said Dr. Beatrix Katona, regional head of Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition. "The award affirms us that it is worth caring about our employees. Financial benefits are important, but colleagues should also feel that they can count on their employer in all life situations, and we should create a workplace environment where they gladly go to work every day."