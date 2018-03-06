Nursery and working space set for Hungarian pilot program

BBJ

Community office service provider Loffice has announced a new model for parents with small children, dubbed Coworkid. The new model combines co-working office services with child care, and begins with a pilot program.

Andrea Szablár, Kata and Panni Klementz (photo: Marcell Esterházy).



Coworkid is beginning with a pilot program aimed at presenting and fine-tuning the service for potential customers, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The aim is to start full-time services next year for freelancers and private entrepreneurs.

Besides a working space, the organizers also offer labor placement and professional qualification programs in order to facilitate parentsʼ return to the labor market. The first Coworkid open day is set for March 27.

Coworkid has been created based on international models by the founders of Loffice, Kata and Panni Klementz, in cooperation with Andrea Szablár, a former multinational company employee and mother of two.