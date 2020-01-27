Number of Happy at Workʼs Hungarian customers grow

Bence Gaál

Swedish-Hungarian startup Happy at Work says that the number of their customers outside Sweden has grown by 15% in the last six months, with the companyʼs recently opened Budapest office accounting for most of this growth.

André Francois

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the majority of Happy at Workʼs non-Swedish clients are Hungarian companies.

"From the beginning, our goal was to expand internationally, and we were really ambitious, excited, and willing to achieve this goal," says the startup’s CEO, André Francois.

"We have received a lot of attention in Budapest and the interest has been larger than we expected. We are very grateful to have gained this trust in Budapest in this short time. Also for the help and support we have received from companies such as Develor International, Qualysoft and Design Terminal," he adds.

Happy at Work was founded two years ago. They provide a digital service that measures the work environment, wellbeing and stress levels of employees. The company says that its goal is to help create happier workplaces and help organizations grow and retain their employees with their service. The startup took the first step towards becoming an international company by opening an office in Budapest during 2019.