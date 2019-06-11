Number of corporate resorts down

BBJ

The number of available places in corporate-run holiday resorts in Hungary is steadily decreasing, according to a report by news portal hvg.hu.

Image: Shutterstock



Several large firms such as Magyar Telekom have sold their resort complexes due to changes in taxation; it is no longer worth operating a retreat center for companies.

In 2016, some 354 company resorts operated with a combined total of 11,922 places. This fell to 341 in 2017 with 11,727 places, while in 2018 it stood on 343 offering 11,620 places. The reason for the big drop expected in 2019 is that the tax burden of such services was 40.71% in 2018, but this year this benefit will be taxed as a legal income.