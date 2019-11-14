Nokia to create 120 IT jobs via new competence center

Bence Gaál

Telecommunications and IT company Nokia announced the creation of a new IT competence center in Budapest, meaning that some 120 new positions will be created within the framework of the expansion, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Ursula Soritsch-Renier

Nokia will use the center to support the development of globally used IT solutions, technology, and services.

The company says that the facility will make satisfying business demands related to end-to-end 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud networks easier. The development focus of experts at the center will include new 5G products and solutions, AI, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), cybersecurity, HR, as well as IT solutions in the field of quality assurance, and legal compliance.

Nokia is now looking for professionals such as software developers and IT product managers who can contribute to the firmʼs activities in the aforementioned areas. Experience required for the positions varies between three and 10 years, according to the press release.

"The new team will develop high-tech solutions at an international level in close collaboration with our experts from around the world," says Ursula Soritsch-Renier, Nokiaʼs chief information officer. "Hungary is an outstandingly important location for Nokia, we appreciate the talent and preparedness of Hungarian IT professionals. Thanks to this and the countryʼs favorable geographical location, we have decided to realize this project of great significance in Budapest."