NNG marks 15th anniversary

BBJ

NNG Kft. CTO Tamás Kerecsen gave an interview to hwsw.hu. marking the 15th anniversary of the foundation of infotainment tech firm, saying that the company has undergone major changes in the past decade, shifting from its target audience of iGO navigation systems end users, to automakers and automotive suppliers.

The CTO said that the firm is facing new challenges due to the heavily expanding development of car manufacturers. In the automotive industry, manufacturers have to deal with not just one, but multiple PCs in a vehicle.

He noted that infotainment has a growing importance within a car. Manufacturers are taking tasks over from Tier1 suppliers and are developing infotainment systems on their own.

Automotive trends are heading towards an increasing number of displays in a car. Center displays, cluster panels as well as passenger screens all present content, run by different sub-computers, operating systems, technologies and processor types, hwsw.hu says.