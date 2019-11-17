NI Hungary opens HUF 5.5 bln expansion

MTI – Econews

The local unit of U.S. measurement and automation company National Instruments has inaugurated a new building at its service center in Debrecen (230 km east of Budapest), state news wire MTI reports.

The HUF 5.5 billion investment, creating 216 workplaces, received HUF 2.5 bln of government funding, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said at the event.

NI CEO Alex Davern said the 6,000 sqm office building will have a minimal effect on the environment and its energy usage and maintenance requirements meet the strictest American environmental protection standards.

According to public records, NI Hungary had USD 650 million net revenue in 2018, MTI adds.