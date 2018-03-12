NI Hungary lays cornerstone of plant, service center

BBJ

The local unit of U.S. measurement and automation company National Instruments (NI) laid the cornerstone of a HUF 5.44 billion electronics plant and service center in Debrecen, eastern Hungary, last Friday. Hungaryʼs government is supporting the investment, which will create 210 jobs, with a HUF 2.55 bln grant.

In recent years, as a result of cooperation between the city of Debrecen and the government’s investment promotion organization, 24 investment projects worth a total of HUF 140 billion have been brought to Debrecen, creating 3,791 jobs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was cited as saying by official government website kormany.hu.

“During its 17-year presence in the city, Nationals Instruments has become a symbol of a modern, innovative and dynamically developing Debrecen,” said Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP).

Alex Davern, president and CEO of National Instruments Corporation, said 180 of the 210 new positions have already been filled. NI Hungary will construct a fourth building at the site, for 250 staff, by the end of 2019, he added.

Texas-based National Instruments employs almost 1,500 people in total, and the corporation’s Debrecen subsidiary is the third largest employer in Hajdú-Bihar County, noted kormany.hu.

Szijjártó told reporters that there are currently 1,700 American companies operating in Hungary, providing jobs to over 100,000 people.