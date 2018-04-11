New Vodafone packages focus on cross-border communication

BBJ

Vodafone Hungary is introducing its new Red packages, offering unlimited international calls to EU numbers from Hungary. Subscriptions start at HUF 7,990 per month, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new Vodafone Red S plan, which offers unlimited calls as well as SMS and MMS messages to regular Hungarian and EU numbers, costs HUF 7,990 monthly. The Red S price plan, a new component in the Vodafone portfolio, offers 1GB for HUF 7,990, while Red M includes 4GB for HUF 9,990 per month, Red L contains 10GB for HUF 12,990, and Red Infinity+ has unlimited data at a price of HUF 15,990, says the press release.

The full data allowance in each package can be used across the EU, including unlimited data and Vodafone Pass packages. All Red price plans will still contain two types of Vodafone Pass services by default, says the press release.

Thanks to the Vodafone Pass packages, favorite applications do not consume the existing data allowance, so can be used free while subscribers still have some of their data allowance contained in the minimum price plan or purchased additionally.

The renewal also impacts Go tariffs, which, from now on will be available under the names of Go S, Go M and Go L. The difference between them is the number of minutes included and the size of the data allowance. The amount of data available has also changed relative to previous packages. Similarly to Red price plans, the full data allowance of Go plans and the Vodafone Pass service can be used across the EU.

In addition to the tariff portfolio, the Vodafone You offer available to under-25s with a definite-term contract has also been renewed, the press release adds.