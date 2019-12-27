New passenger record at Ferenc Liszt Intʼl Airport

Bence Gaál

Some 16 million passengers traveled through the Ferenc Liszt International Airport so far this year, marking a new record, according to a press release by Budapest Airport.

The 16 million mark was reached today. In 2018, about 14.9 million passengers traveled through the airport, which was also a record at the time.

The airport attributes the growing numbers to the international touristic significance of Budapest, the dynamic development of flight networks, and the appearance of new airlines.

In 2019 alone, the number of cities accessible from Budapest increased by 16%. The year also saw the launch of 33 brand new flights, with a further 16 already announced for 2020. There were about one million seats available on long haul flights alone, to destinations such as Beijing, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, New York, Philadelphia, Shanghai, Seoul, and Toronto.

The airport reached the 10 million passenger mark in 2015, meaning that the total number of passengers grew by 60% in only four years.