New online campaign to revive ʼThe Power of Live Eventsʼ

Bence Gaál

Special Effects Ltd. and Visual Europe Group announced the launch of a marketing campaign called "The Power of Live Events", in order to give a platform to live event industry players where they could share branded social media content with their clientele, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The initiative seeks to evoke positive memories and emotions one is able to experience through live events, while also assisting the recovery of the MICE industry, which was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is open for anyone who wants to help re-energize the event sector, the campaignʼs organizers say.

Further information and registration for the online platform are available at www.powerofliveevents.com. Updates are available at the campaignʼs Facebook page.