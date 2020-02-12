New iiPay office to open in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Market-leading cloud-based global payroll and technology services company Integrated International Payroll (iiPay) announced opening a new office in Hungary as part of its expansion strategy, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"The demand for innovative global payroll solutions is increasing rapidly as we continue to invest in our solution, people and technology," said Tim Jakob, CFO of iiPay. "Budapestʼs operation provides the opportunity to attract international payroll expertise to deliver our global payroll solution with unparalleled service. Global corporations choose iiPay when expanding their workforce because of our centralized solution paired with in-country expertise."

The company has just completed a successful year with a significant client and revenue growth of more than 60%. This year, iiPayʼs Budapest office is set to create 60 new jobs in implementation and operations, aiming at delivering international vendor-managed and in-house payroll services and expertise to the companyʼs global client portfolio with a focus on the EMEA market. The site will also host supporting functions in the fields of HR, recruitment, sales and marketing, as well as IT and product development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar says, "We are excited to see iiPay join the distinguished roster of companies who have chosen Budapest, Hungary as their major operations center. Hungary offers a highly educated and skilled workforce combined with a business-friendly atmosphere to facilitate and promote business service activities and high value-added services."

The firm says that it plans to expand in other parts of Europe and the Asia Pacific region.