New healthy fast food restaurant opens in Árkád

A new, healthy fast food restaurant called Yolo Bistro has entered the Budapest gastro scene this fall, opening an establishment in shopping mall Árkád, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The bistro is part of Árkádʼs new food court dubbed Food Loft. The restaurant features an open-view kitchen, offering guests healthy meals within 15 minutes of ordering.

"We wanted to open a restaurant unlike any other in Hungary," says chef Gábor Kiss. "Our menu features no fatty meats, we do not add sugar or flavor enhancers, but strive to use wholewheat and low-carb ingredients."

The chef says that the bistroʼs dishes fit well into a diet, and that the establishment serves normal portions. "We do not operate like a fine dining restaurant in terms of quantity," he argues.

The menu features a variety of wraps, quesadillas, and grill dishes, but also offers specialties such as Tonkatsu chicken breast. According to Kiss, the kitchen uses only fresh ingredients, paying special attention to quality. Additionally, the plates, utensils, and takeaway boxes are all made out of environment-friendly materials.

Yolo Bistro already delivers to a number of districts in Budapest through food delivery portal NetPincér. The owners of the restaurant are currently planning to open two more establishments in Budapest in the near future, according to the press release.