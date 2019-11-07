New craft gin caters to Hungarian tastes

Bence Gaál

A new craft gin called "Búzavirág" (cornflower) is set to hit the market in limited quantities this year, with ingredients catering to Hungarian tastes, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The brandʼs owner says the drink aims to boost Hungarian gin drinking culture, bringing it closer to people by using domestic ingredients. Considering the increase in gin consumption both in and outside Budapest this year, craft gin might become the next big thing in 2020, the press release claims.

The gin is made in the distillery of János Márton, known for its premium pálinkas. The spirit, made with a total of 24 ingredients, was christened "Búzavirág" due to its characteristic blue color. Important components of the drink include petals of cornflower, linden, and acacia. In bars and restaurants, the drink will be served with a special spice selection that includes rosemary, juniper berries, and thyme.

"Demand for gin has exploded worldwide, thanks to the appearance of craft gin," says Ágnes Viszkei, co-owner of Búzavirág. "Local gin makers use locally known ingredients that make the public more open to the drink. Additionally, one can make gin out of some 160 ingredients, which allows for a lot more creativity than in the case of other spirits."

The gin is the result of three years of experimentation, with only three batches made in 2019, meaning that just 900 bottles will hit the market this year.