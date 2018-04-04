New car registrations climb 29% in March

MTI – Econews

New car registrations in Hungary climbed 28.5% from a year earlier to 12,748 in March 2018, mainly attributable to high demand from private customers, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said on Tuesday.

In January-March 2018, there were a total of 31,609 new car registrations, up by 29.8% compared to the first quarter of last year, national news agency MTI reported.

Motorcycle registrations climbed 4.8% to 283 in the third month of the year, and were up by 27.2% at 473 in Q1.

Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 1% to 1,775 in March, but were up 17.8% at 5,066 in the first three months of the year.

Bus registrations amounted to 97 for the month, up 185.3%. In the first quarter of 2018, there were 214 bus registrations, 46.6% more than one year earlier.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicles were up 34.7% at 640 in March, and up by 45.7% at 1,713 in Q1. Sales of heavy trailers rose 33.2% to 490 in March alone, and were up 42.3% at 1,332 for the quarter.