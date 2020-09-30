NetPincér: Breakfast orders remain popular

Nicholas Pongratz

During the quarantine period, the number of people ordering breakfast from the NetPincér delivery service jumped, and the numbers have not decreased since then, says azenpenzem.hu.

The food ordering habits of Hungarians changed during the lockdown, as on average users placed almost four orders a day in April-May, the company announced.

The absolute record holder spent almost HUF 8 million on home delivery of food in two months. In the evening, users have now begun to use the service to deliver alcohol to their homes.

From October, NetPincér will facilitate companies to provide food ordering services for their employees working in home office.