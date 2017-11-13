Nestlé opens HUF 20 bln expansion at pet food plant

BBJ

Swiss-owned Nestlé Hungária inaugurated a HUF 20 billion expansion at its pet food plant in Bük, western Hungary, on Friday, according to reports. About 90% of the plantʼs output will be exported.

Bernard Meunier, CEO of Nestlé Purina PetCare, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, speaks at the inauguration.

The 5,000 square-meter plant demonstrates Nestléʼs commitment to Hungary, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said at the inauguration ceremony.

A press release received by the Budapest Business Journal earlier this year claimed the expansion would be the largest food processing industry investment in Nestléʼs history in Hungary, and that the company expects to further increase its exports and to turn the plant into its most significant pet food manufacturing center in Europe.

Plant director Kai Herzke noted Friday that 60% of the plantʼs feedstock is locally produced.

In addition to its pet food plant, Nestlé makes cocoa and coffee products in Szerencs and chocolate figurines in Diósgyőr, both in the northeast of the country. It employs more than 2,400 people in Hungary.