Nestlé Hungária exports account for 2/3 of revenue

Nestlé Hungária exported about HUF 95 billion worth of goods in 2019, accounting for two-thirds of the companyʼs revenue, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The companyʼs exports grew by HUF 15 mln compared to 2018, with all three factories contributing to the growth.

The Diósgyőr Nestlé plant produced some 25 million chocolate figures (about 2,000 tonnes) for the 2019 Christmas season. The factory makes 70 different products belonging to 10 different brands. The Smarties brand accounted for 55% of the total products at the plant. Smarties received a new recipe last year, with 6% less sugar and twice as much protein as before.

Some 90% of sweets made in Diósgyőr was exported. Chocolate Santas were exported to a total of 19 countries. Parts of the Christmas product portfolio Christmas products made at the factory found their way to 23 countries. The factoryʼs production volume grew by 11%, with exports rising 13%, reaching 1,700 tonnes.

Nestlé says that production capacity at its Szerencs cocoa and coffee powder plant grew by 12% to about 40,000 tonnes last year, adding that production at its Bük pet food factory went up by 23% compared to 2018, to nearly 200,000 tonnes.