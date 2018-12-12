Nestlé grants Szerencsi branding rights for non-cocoa products

MTI – Econews

The local unit of Swiss food and drink giant Nestlé has transferred exclusive rights to use the "Szerencsi" brand for non-cocoa products to Hungarian-owned Szerencsi Bonbon, the parties announced in Szerencs (about 177 km northeast of Budapest) on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reported.

Some of Szerencsi Bonbonʼs products (photo by szerencsibonbon.hu).



Nestlé bought the Szerencsi Chocolate Factory in Szerencs in 1991 and now supplies some 30 countries with coffee and cocoa powder, said Nestlé Hungária Managing Director Péter Noszek. Szerencsi Bonbon has long been a partner of Nestlé and operates a production line at the factory, he added.

Szerencsi Bonbon makes Szerencsi-branded flavored sweets in addition to chocolate products.