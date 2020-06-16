NAV suspends farmersʼ online billing requirement

Nicholas Pongratz

The Ministry of Finance welcomed an initiative from the National Chamber of Agriculture (NAK), enabling the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) to provide a penalty-free period for the online billing service between July 1 and September 30, writes agroinform.hu.

Image by Pexels

In view of the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus epidemic and the increase in the number of persons required to provide data to NAV online, which particularly affects smaller farmers who have not been required to provide data due to the HUF 100,000 threshold, NAV should allow farmers to learn and use the system instead of immediately sanctioning it, according to NAK.

NAK’s intention has been welcomed by the Ministry of Finance, so NAV has decided to grant a penalty-free grace period, the agriculture website adds.