NAV busts HUF 800 mln meat smuggler

Nicholas Pongratz

A man who allegedly cheated on VAT on meat imported from abroad caused the budget about HUF 800 million in lost tax damage, and the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) is proposing to prosecute him, writes origo.hu.

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

If found guilty, his sentence could be up to 10 years imprisonment.

According to the NAV statement, the suspect wanted to save on VAT by building a multi-tiered corporate network.

Meat products, mainly purchased from Poland and Slovakia at net prices, were passed through on paper by several Hungarian companies to reduce the VAT they paid using fictitious invoices.

According to the statement, the companies were run by executives recruited from homeless and auxiliary workers, in whose name the suspect founded or purchased the goods, as they did not carry out any actual activity themselves.

He used phantom companies to resell the foreign goods at home without paying taxes and served fictitious invoices, origo.hu adds.