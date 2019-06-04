Na’ Pasta Bar & Bistro opens in Iberostar Grand Hotel

Bence Gaál

Budapest gains a new, authentic Italian restaurant, as the Naʼ Pasta Bar & Bistro opens its doors in the Iberostar Grand Hotel in District 5, offering more than just traditional Italian dishes, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The name of the restaurant comes from the Italian term "Una pasta" (Na ʼ Pasta), which means "A pasta, please," according to the press release.

The establishment offers a variety of pastas such as homemade tagliatelle and spaghetti, with a gluten-free option available for most. Alongside classic homemade pizza, Naʼ Pasta offers pizza made from black and kamut flour as well. The menu also features burgers using premium beef, organic salads, Italian cheese, as well as steaks, fish and seafood.

The range of drinks includes wines lesser known to Hungarian guests alongside Italian and domestic classics. Naʼ Pasta also has a fizz bar offering Franciacorta, Champagne and Cava, among others.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the restaurant serves a breakfast menu with Italian breakfast classics such as frittata. At noon, a two-course lunch menu for HUF 1,480 is available.

Executive Chef Alessandro Smanio is familiar from the Akadémia Itália show on commercial channel TV2, giving insight into authentic Italian specialties. Smanio, who hails from Ferrara, delivers both traditional dishes and new, sophisticated creations combining elegance, the uniqueness of Italian regions, culture and flavors.

"When designing the creative concept, it was important for us to work out a visual plan that is typical Italian, but not trite," the restaurant told the Budapest Business Journal. "An essential element of Italian conversations and everyday life is gesticulation. Everything has its hand signals and there are almost no Italians who wouldnʼt use their hands while talking. The use of hand signals and gestures is part of Italian speech and Italian culture."

Hand gestures were chosen by Richárd Lakosi and L2Studio, developers of the creative concept of the restaurant, to become the main communication elements of Naʼ Pasta. Typical Italian hand signals appeared in the restaurantʼs pre-opening guerrilla campaign, and feature on the wall decoration and menu.