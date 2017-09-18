Mylan continues strategic investments in Hungary

BBJ

Mylan N.V., an American global generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company registered in the Netherlands, will continue its investments is its packaging, testing and logistics center in Komárom, the firm says.

Mylan has provided its products to patients in Hungary for 20 years and this country has developed into a strategic European center for the company. It now employs more than 650 employees in Hungary across its three operations: a packaging and regional center for testing and releasing in Komarom; a European hub for transactional services (finance & HR) in Budapest; as well as nation-spread commercial operations.

The company says it has invested more than EUR 60 million in its packaging, testing and logistics center in Komárom, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The Komárom facilities were established in 2010, and Mylan continues to make significant investments in both facilities and the people it employs. Currently, more than 100 million packs of Mylan medicines are shipped from Komárom to serve patients in numerous markets across the world.



"Over the last three years, Mylan has also built a shared service center supporting our European business that now employs more than 150 people. Within the commercial operations, Mylan sells around 150 products across some of the most important therapeutic areas: Cardio, Gastro, CNS, Pain, Allergy, Infectology. Every minute, 10 packs of Mylan medicines are dispensed from pharmacies to serve patients in Hungary," the press release says.



Mylan says it supports a global agenda of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. The company is actively involved in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the most significant health issues.