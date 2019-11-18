MyFarm delivers fresh home-grown veg

BBJ

A family-owned company called “MyFarm” offers rentable land for its clients, and delivers them fresh homegrown chemical-free fruits and vegetables grown there every week, news site index.hu reports.

Owners Sándor Kövesdi and his son Gábor run a community funded garden in Harta (117 km south of Budapest) where they grow vegetables and fruits on 450 sqm for nearly 100 families living in Budapest.

The families are not owners but beneficiaries of the land in Harta. They vote on what to cultivate, and the Kövesdis do the seeding, farming and harvesting. Finally, they deliver the vegetables to the families. They had nearly 30 monthly, 30 weekly and 40 one time orders this year. Their most expensive package cost HUF 90,000, which generates 20-22 crates of vegetables, index.hu reports.

The company is looking for like-minded farmers all across the country and aims to sell the know-how in a franchise model, index.hu says.