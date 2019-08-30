MVM takes control of NKM through HUF 13.4 bln capital raise

remember me
The state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) has become the sole owner of the National Public Utilities Company (NKM) through a HUF 13.4 billion capital raise, MVM said on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.
At the end of 2018, MVM controlled 50.0% of NKM, public records show. The Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) controlled 43.5% and the state of Hungary directly controlled a 6.5% stake.
With the merger of NKM into MVM, Hungaryʼs largest operating energy holding has been established, MVM said.
