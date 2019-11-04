Mr Jeff laundry franchise comes to Hungary

Bence Gaál

Spanish laundry and dry-cleaning services startup Mr Jeff has announced its entry to the Hungarian market, offering a franchise model to local entrepreneurs, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Eloi Gómez, CEO and co-founder of Jeff.

Mr Jeff offers services to clients who may use either an app or the companyʼs website to choose the location, time and day of pick up. At the given time, a driver visits the customer’s house to pick up the items before returning them, cleaned and ironed, in 48 hours.

The service can be used both on a monthly subscription and an on-demand basis. The startup says that it has found a new market segment in urban clients that want to be connected to tech solutions, to easily access an app and to have control over his time and options. According to the press release, 60% of Mr Jeff clients have never used other laundry services before.

“The app offers a unique opportunity for Hungarian entrepreneurs who are looking for a business opportunity with a fast return on investment,” says Eloi Gómez, CEO and co-founder of Jeff. “Our research shows that 78% of people think that laundry is the most hated household chore. We are literally transforming the face of household chores.”

17 month ROI

Gómez says that the typical franchise will recover its investment within 17 months, with a profit of around HUF 1.1 million a month after a year. Franchisees will receive strong marketing and logistical support from Mr Jeff, with zero royalties or marketing fees for the first year. The company already has 500 direct employees and more than 3,500 indirect employees worldwide.

The startup says that, in addition to its laundry business model, it is looking to expand into other market segments. One such venture is "Beauty Jeff", which was announced last June. The project has recently opened its first salon in Argentina.

In addition, Jeff also announced a fitness service, "Fit Jeff", which will start operating in the coming months. Both operate under the franchise business model in the same way as Mr Jeff, but neither are currently available in Hungary.