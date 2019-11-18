Motivive wins special award at NATO Innovation Challenge

Bence Gaál

Hungarian startup Motivive won a special award at the NATO Innovation Challenge with its software solution that helps soldiers develop physical, mental, and emotional resistance, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The final of NATO Innovation Challenge was hosted on October 29, within the framework of Defense Innovation Day. The competition was organized by the Institute of Modernization of the Hungarian Defense Forces in cooperation with the NATO Allied Command Transformation.

Hundreds of teams from around the world registered for the challenge, with the top 10 getting the opportunity to introduce themselves in Budapest. Participating teams sought solutions to current problems identified by NATO. The main topics were leadership improvement, decision-making, psychological resilience and the optimization of human-machine interaction. Motivive was the only Hungarian team in the final.

During the presentation, Tamás Gáll, managing partner of the company, explained how NATO soldiers can become and stay resilient in a fast-paced, complex and insecure world with the help of Motivive’s gamified system.

“Personally, what I found the most interesting was the solutions and ways we can develop soldiers cognitively," Colonel Imre Porkoláb, Deputy National Armament Director for Defense Innovation Research and Development at Prime Ministerʼs Cabinet Office, said.

"There’s a lot of talk about the digital soldier in the military and many people think that it only means technological development. Let’s just think about what would happen if the latest advances were suddenly given to soldiers. No, first, they have to be prepared for future wars. The solutions that support this process are what NATO is interested in,” he added.

The audience had the opportunity to see the details of the Motivive project, as well as a live presentation and demo system of the interface, which was designed specifically for the event.

Gamified training

Motivive says that the teamʼs project may like a well-executed web-soldier game, argues that there’s a lot more to it. The program is able to connect real-life to the online platform, using it as a motivational tool. This way, soldiers can be prepared for unexpected situations and changes with the help of the software. Motivive platform guides users through an energy-focused resilience training, which has been developed with the involvement of a variety of professionals, such as neuroscientists, psychologists and military experts.

The program has been built on the four pillars of resilience, according to its creators, meaning that NATO soldiers will face physical, emotional and mental challenges. The interface can be customized for different NATO countries, taking into consideration their cultural characteristics and differences as well.

The competitionʼs jury highlighted that Motiviveʼs solution can be utilized by civil organizations as well. The software can be used for developing formal and informal communication, increasing sales activities, supporting the implementation of immediate feedback culture or the recruitment and selection processes, as well as conducting professional trainings.