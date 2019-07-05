Motion would allow overnight ban on spirits sales at tobacco shops

An MP of the governing Fidesz party has submitted a motion to Parliament that would allow local councils to ban sales of spirits in tobacco shops between 10:00 in the evening and 6:00 in the morning, state news wire MTI reports.
The motion would also introduce fines for shops that violate any such bans of up to HUF 500,000 on the first occasion and HUF 1 million on the second. Shops that violate the ban three times would lose their licence.
The motion, tabled by Fidesz MP Máté Kocsis, would supplement a bill submitted earlier by János Lázár, the prime ministerʼs commissioner for the defense of non-smokers.
Lázárʼs bill would reduce the number of tobacco shops in the country by raising the population threshold per shop from 3,000 to 4,000.