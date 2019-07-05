Motion would allow overnight ban on spirits sales at tobacco shops

MTI – Econews

An MP of the governing Fidesz party has submitted a motion to Parliament that would allow local councils to ban sales of spirits in tobacco shops between 10:00 in the evening and 6:00 in the morning, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

The motion would also introduce fines for shops that violate any such bans of up to HUF 500,000 on the first occasion and HUF 1 million on the second. Shops that violate the ban three times would lose their licence.

The motion, tabled by Fidesz MP Máté Kocsis, would supplement a bill submitted earlier by János Lázár, the prime ministerʼs commissioner for the defense of non-smokers.

Lázárʼs bill would reduce the number of tobacco shops in the country by raising the population threshold per shop from 3,000 to 4,000.