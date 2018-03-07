Morgan Stanley inaugurates new office in Budapest

BBJ

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has expanded its operations in Budapest, requiring a move to new offices. The new facility was duly inaugurated on February 22 by Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Tom Nides, notes a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Tom Nides, cutting the tape at the opening of the new office in City Gate.

On the occasion of the opening of the new office in City Gate, Budapest, Nides said that during the last decade the Hungarian office of Morgan Stanley has not only expanded in terms of specialists, but also in terms of its growing role within the companyʼs global network.

Norbert Fogarasi, head of the Morgan Stanley office in Budapest, added that almost half of the firmʼs employees in Budapest are developers of infrastructure and applications for banking services. Other important functions of the office include financial and risk analysis, mathematical modelling, operative and legal documentation, he added.