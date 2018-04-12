MOL shareholders okay HUF 127.5 per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL approved payment of a HUF 127.5 per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting on Thursday. The dividend fund comes to HUF 94.2 bln, state news agency MTI reported.

MOLʼs board continued its practice of raising the base dividend by 9% from the previous year, but also proposed sharing free cash flows with shareholders in the form of a 50% top-up.

The base dividend of HUF 85 plus the HUF 42.5 top-up adds up to HUF 127.5 per share, MTI noted.

Last year, MOL shareholders approved a HUF 625 per-share dividend from a HUF 58 bln dividend fund. Adjusted for the effect of an 8-for-1 share split last fall, that dividend would be about HUF 75 per share.

The AGM also approved MOLʼs consolidated IFRS report, showing after-tax profit of HUF 316.4 bln, and the parent companyʼs report with after-tax profit of HUF 185.8 bln.