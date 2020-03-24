MOL postpones annual general meeting indefinitely

MTI – Econews

Listed oil and gas company MOL said that "it sees no possibility" of holding its annual general meeting on April 16 as scheduled because of the situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the company posted on Tuesday on the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

MOLʼs board of directors will make an announcement at a later date about the holding of the general meeting and its proposals regarding the agenda points, including the one regarding the distribution of the profit after taxation.

The company said that it will continue to monitor the circumstances concerning the epidemic as well as all related applicable law, authority decisions, and communication.