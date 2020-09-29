MOL plans eurobond issue

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Tuesday announced plans to issue a eurobond, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

MOL said it mandated BNP Paribas, Erste Group, SMBC Nikko and UniCredit as global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and OTP Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners to organize a series of fixed income investor calls in advance of a proposed Reg S only senior unsecured euro-denominated benchmark offering in registered form with a seven-year maturity.

The issue will follow, subject to market conditions, MOL said.

MOL did not note the size of the planned issue.