MOL opens family-friendly gas station

Bence Gaál

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has opened a family-friendly gas station in Balatonföldvár, on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, featuring an outdoor playground and other family services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The MOL gas station has a number of family-friendly facilities (photo by mol.hu).

The development was jointly financed by the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) and MOL itself. The new services were first enjoyed by a group of local kindergarten pupils, who were also visited by Santa Claus.

The press release says that the family-friendly gas station lets parents and grandparents relax, not only children. Apart from the playground, it offers services such as diaper-changing stations, as well as family and childrenʼs toilets, with disability access.

"In accordance with the National Tourism Development Strategy, this year we have been focusing on family-friendly developments, improving the quality of hospitality, as signified by the family-friendly stationʼs opening today near one of our destinations with the highest turnover, Balaton," said Szabolcs Juhász, a director at the MTÜ. "Family-friendly tourism means a complex tourism development philosophy, which motivates every domestic service provider to approach receiving guests in a child and family-friendly way, with gas stations being an important element."

"In Hungary, we have 450 gas stations, and we have child-friendly elements at several of them, with the introduction of even more elements planned," said András Orosz, MOLʼs retail director.