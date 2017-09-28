MOL jumps to 65th place in Platts ranking

remember me
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has jumped 150 spots to 65th place in the latest Platts Top 250 ranking of energy sector companies, according to state news wire MTI.
The S&P Global Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings calculates and ranks publicly traded companies based on their asset worth, revenues, profits and return on invested capital.
Top of this yearʼs ranking is Russiaʼs Gazprom, followed by Germanyʼs E.ON.
Last year MOL ranked 215th, and its advance to 65th is the biggest jump of all companies listed in the Platts TOP 250, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
