MOL doubles hot dog selection

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is doubling its current hot dog selection of five by additional six at almost 50 stations that are equipped with so-called Fresh Corner services, offering food and coffee, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“As during the summer season many people travel around by car, MOL has timed the expansion of its warm food selection for July,” András Orosz of MOL said. MOL noted that July, in Hungary, is traditionally the hottest month for the hot dog.

MOL added that its petrol stations have recently been modernized under the MOL 2030 strategy launched last year. This aims at transform MOL stations in such a way that Hungarians start to consider them as retail units, rather than petrol stations. Therefore, MOL says it is investigating further improvement possibilities.