MOL completes pricing for EUR 650 mln bond

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Thursday said it closed pricing for a EUR 650 million bond it expects to issue in the coming week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
MOL said the yield on the seven-year bond with a 1.5pc coupon is 1.64%.
MOL CFO József Simola said the yield is "the lowest...in our corporate history".
"MOL successfully tapped debt capital markets in turbulent times. This transaction is yet another proof of MOL Groupʼs financial resilience," he added.
