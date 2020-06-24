MOL announces conditions of ING share option agreements

remember me
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL on Tuesday announced the terms and conditions of share option agreements it concluded with ING Bank on June 17, 2020, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Under the agreements, MOL gets American call options and ING gets European put options for 39,179,973 MOL shares - a stake of almost 4.8% - on June 25, 2020.
The strike price of both the call and put options is EUR 5.4801 per share.
The strike price is equivalent to about HUF 1,913. MOL shares closed at HUF 1,933 on Tuesday.
