MOL achieved highest turnover among Hungarian companies last year

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL was Hungaryʼs biggest company last year, based on turnover, business daily Világgazdaság said, citing data compiled by Opten.

MOL had net turnover of HUF 5.267 trillion last year. Runner-up was the local unit of German carmaker Audi, with net revenue of HUF 2.83 tln.

The state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) was in third place with turnover of HUF 1.81 tln, and the local business of German engineering company Bosch was fourth with revenue of HUF 1.532 tln.

German car maker Daimlerʼs local unit was the fifth-biggest company, with turnover of HUF 1.218 tln. Edging over the HUF 1 tln mark, in sixth place, was low-fare carrier Wizz Air.