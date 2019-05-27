MNB prohibits Goldsten Ltd from unlicensed activity, launches probe

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Monday said it banned U.K.-based Goldsten Limited with immediate effect from collecting deposits or other repayable financial assets without a licence, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Photo: Adriana Iacob / Shutterstock.com

The company has promised its clients unrealistically high yields and a guarantee on principal.

The MNB has launched the investigation to establish whether the company collects deposits or other financial assets on a business basis, something that requires a permission from the MNB under the law.

The MNB has also filed a criminal complaint on the matter.

Goldsten Limited has no licence to perform such activities in Hungary.

The MNB already issued a warning earlier to consumers on the matter.