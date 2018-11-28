MNB fines Duna Houseʼs loan broker for violations

BBJ

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has fined listed property company Duna House’s loan brokerage unit Hitelcentrum HUF 17 million for violations, Duna House said in a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Duna House assured investors that the shortfalls noted by the central bank, acting as financial market watchdog, do not place the activities of the group at risk.

Duna House fully cooperated with the oversight authority in the course of the probe and will make every effort to achieve compliance by the deadline, the company said.