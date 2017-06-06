MNB clears Takarékbank, savings coops to boost stake in FHB

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) cleared Takarékbank and a consortium of savings cooperatives to boost their combined stake in FHB Bank as far as 100%, an updated takeover offer posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Takarékbank and the savings coops earlier announced a public purchase offer for FHB at HUF 533 per share, the statutory minimum.

At a general meeting in April, Takarékbank shareholders agreed to make the acquisition of 100% of FHB a strategic goal of the savings cooperative integration, and mandated the board to move forward with a buyout. The shareholders envisioned a delisting of FHBʼs shares from the Budapest Stock Exchange conditional on the outcome of the buyout.