MKB brings World Elite Mastercard to Hungary

Bence Gaál

MKB Bank has announced the introduction of World Elite Mastercard credit cards for the first time in Hungary, aiming to satisfy the needs of Hungarian premium clients through a variety of special services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Some of MKBʼs special designs available for premium cards

Cardholders may take care of business using a special phone hotline, which is only available to World Elite clients. They can also withdraw cash from MKB ATM machines without a transaction fee, and are also eligible for priority card manufacturing, free of charge.

MKB also provides a non-stop medical call center for World Elite cardholders, where they can get help related to health problems, nutrition, lifestyle, and the interpretation of medical documents.

"Many people misunderstand who the premium client is," says Ildikó Ginzer, MKB Bankʼs deputy CEO. "Premium services do not only belong to clients that have an abundance of wealth. Our clients who utilize our premium services are characterized by a mentality and an attitude, that choices are not only influenced by material wealth, but a need for quality services and convenience in all aspects of life, be it health, finances, or leisure."

The card also offers benefits at Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport, such as fast-track security checks for the cardholder and one additional person (children under 18 also included free of charge). The fast-track service is also available for events at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena.

The World Elite card also opens the doors of the airportʼs Mastercard Lounge, while also permitting entry to Vienna International Airportʼs JET, AIR, and SKY lounges. Clients are also granted access to LoungeKey premium airport lounges across the globe, with MKB paying cardholdersʼ entry fees five times a year.

"Naturally, MKB Mastercard World Elite cardholders are eligible for benefits that go along with other premium cards, which, according to current offers, are utilizable for purchases, travel, and accommodation bookings," notes Endre Eölyüs, Mastercardʼs director responsible for Hungary and Slovenia.