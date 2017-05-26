MKB Bank profit reaches HUF 8.5 bln in Q1

MTI – Econews

MKB Bank had HUF 8.5 billion after-tax profit in the first quarter of the year, the bank said in a statement yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. In 2016 MKB had HUF 9.5 bln net profit during the whole year.

In Q1 2017 interest income was up 27% compared to the same period a year earlier. Income from fees and commissions rose 10% quarter-on-quarter. Client loans rose 8%.

Compared to the end of 2016 client deposits were up 11%. MKB said expenditures in January-March were lower than they had anticipated.