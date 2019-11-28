MKB Bank profit climbs 43% in Q1-Q3

MTI – Econews

After-tax profit of MKB Bank rose 43% year-on-year to HUF 36.2 billion in Q1-Q3, an earnings report released Thursday shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Net interest revenue increased 3% to HUF 32 bln, while net revenue from commissions and fees dropped 6% to HUF 19.5 bln.

Return on average equity climbed 5.4 percentage points to 28.4% during the period. Return on average assets, adjusted for one-offs, edged up 0.1 percentage points to 2.4%.

MKB Bankʼs general administrative expenses dropped 12pc to HUF 26.6 bln.

MKB Bank had total assets of HUF 1.935 trillion at the end of Q3, down 6% from twelve months earlier. Net stock of client loans was practically flat at HUF 942.3 bln, while stock of client deposits fell 4% to HUF 1,365.9 bln.