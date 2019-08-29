MKB Bank H1 profit plunges 55%

MTI – Econews

First-half after-tax profit of Hungaryʼs MKB Bank dropped 55% year-on-year to HUF 8.2 billion, an earnings report released early Thursday shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Globetrotter19

Net interest income climbed 6% to HUF 21.5 bln, but net revenue from commissions and fees dropped 17% to HUF 11.7 bln.

MKB booked a HUF 6.7 bln loss on the "other income" line, compared to a HUF 12.3 bln gain in the base period.

MKB noted that the revaluation of its interest rate swap portfolio due to a marked decline in market yields compared to the base period negatively impacted profit.

Earnings per share came to HUF 237.2 for the period.

MKB had total assets of HUF 1,827.7 bln at the end of June, down 10% from twelve months earlier.

Net stock of client loans fell 3% to HUF 924.8 bln and stock of deposits rose 7% to HUF 1,330.2 bln.