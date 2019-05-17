Ministry reaches out to SMEs to develop govʼt strategy

MTI – Econews

The governmentʼs support strategy for SMEs is being developed after extensive social consultations, said state secretary for economic strategy and regulation László György at a press conference on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

The main aim of the plan is to establish a strong, domestic-owned entrepreneurial field in Hungary, he added.

Between April 5 and May 9 with the help of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) the ministry held 19 forums across the county, involving around 1,000 SMEs to gather input for its strategic framework lasting until 2030.

György said the government is providing HUF 167.5 billion of support to SMEs this year, HUF 90.84 bln of non-repayable grants and HUF 76.7 bln of repayable loans.