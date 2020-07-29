Mid Europa mulls Wabererʼs sale

MTI – Econews

Private equity company Mid Europa Partners is weighing a sale of its stake in listed Hungarian haulage company Wabererʼs, Wabererʼs International said in a response to speculation in the press posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

"Mid Europa has confirmed to Wabererʼs that it has appointed Rothchild [sic] to help it consider strategic options for its investment in Wabererʼs, including the sale of its stake in the Company," Wabererʼs said.

"There can be no certainty that Mid Europa will sell any or all of its existing shareholding," it added.

Mid Europa holds 71.99% of Wabererʼs shares through its unit CEE Transport, the latest ownership data on the bourseʼs website shows.

Wabererʼs has booked losses for several quarters, but its management has voiced a commitment to turning the business around.

Wabererʼs shares closed at HUF 974 on Tuesday, down 3.2% in the year to date.