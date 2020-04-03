Microsoft to launch Dynamics 365 Business Central in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Multinational tech company Microsoft announced that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will be available in the Hungarian market from mid-April with Hungarian language and legal compliance support.

Image by Microsoft.com

The business management solution allows SMEs to streamline their processes, make smarter decisions, and accelerate growth. The key components of the system include administration, accounting, project management, marketing, customer relationship management and HR solutions.

The system uses technologies such as AI, machine learning, and Power BI to allow a more efficient decision-making process based on real-time data.

The legal compliance support means that Dynamics 365 Business Central keeps up with changes in regulations, which means that users will immediately know about changes and new possibilities.

Microsoft Dynamics has been on the market for 19 years as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) system. Microsoft says it is one of the companyʼs most dynamically developing solutions. The number of developers working on enhancing the product has quintupled in the past three years.

“Thanks to the fact that Microsoft has spent billions of dollars developing cloud services in recent years, it is now available not only as a software but also as a cloud-based service," said Boglárka Blahut, Microsoftʼs CEE head of business applications."In addition, it can be used not only on PCs, but also on other mobile devices, tablets, and smartphones with the same, unified interface."

The system is fully customizable, and users can also upgrade it with the addition of industry-specific applications through the Power Apps marketplace.

The number of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users grew by 41% last year.