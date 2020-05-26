Microsoft, EPAM team up for largest Azure skilling program in CEE

Bence Gaál

Tech company Microsoft joined forces with digital platform engineering and software development service provider EPAM Systems to address the demand for advanced digital and cloud technology expertise in the CEE region via an extensive Microsoft Azure upskilling program.

Photo by vladdon / Shutterstock.com

So far, more than 2,200 EPAM engineers and architects from 14 countries participated in a 12-month classroom and virtual online training program.

This is the largest Microsoft skilling program of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, and 16th worldwide, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Upskilling of IT professionals is a crucial driver of development of local economies, as well as a huge opportunity for employees," says Philippe Rogge, president, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe.

"Digitally savvy people will become change agents in organizations of all sizes as well as for society and I am excited about working with partners like EPAM to enable it. With its strong tradition in STEM education, more than three million professional developers, and the ubiquitous nature of cloud technology, Central and Eastern Europe is ideally positioned to claim its place as one of the world’s digital hot spots," he adds.

In the 2020 financial year, Microsoft’s aim in CEE is to reach 100,000 professionals successfully completing online modules for the required skills according to their job roles.

EPAM expects over 400 more new Azure certifications to be successfully completed before June. Certifications include Azure Fundamentals, Azure Developers, Azure Administrator, DevOps Engineer, Solution Architect, Data Engineer, AI Engineer and Security.



Eli Feldman, CTO, Advanced Technology at EPAM says, "We are committed to providing the highest possible value to our partners in digital product and platform development efforts and look forward to continuing this groundbreaking Azure Upskilling program alongside Microsoft, in order to enable today’s best engineers and build tomorrow’s leaders in technology."